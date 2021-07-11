As Delhi Unlocks Further, See What's Allowed, What's Not

The Delhi government has allowed academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from Monday under the seventh phase of the easing of Covid lockdown in the national capital. Students, however, will not be allowed to physically attend educational institutes, the Arvind Kejriwal government said today.

"Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work," said the notification issued by the government.

The exemption has also been given for Delhi Police and Army personnel to attend skill training classes. They will no longer require to take permission from the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to attend these programmes.

Not more than 50 per cent gathering will be allowed at auditorium and assembly hall of the school or educational institution, it said.

Spas, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Last week, the DDMA allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen for those training for national and international competitions or to hold such events. Spectators, however, will continue to be prohibited from entering the stadiums.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses have already been allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity under the phased easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The easing of lockdown comes as the coronavirus infection rate in the city is on a downward curve for nearly two weeks now.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 76 new cases - the 11th consecutive day that the city has reported less than 100 new cases.

The positivity rate in the city currently stands at 0.09 per cent and there are 792 active cases.