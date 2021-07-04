As Delhi Unlocks, Sports Complexes Reopen Tomorrow; Multiplexes Stay Shut

Delhi was under a complete Covid lockdown between April 19 and May 30.

Delhi enters the sixth phase of the easing of Covid lockdown tomorrow with stadiums and sports complexes reopening, although they still won't allow spectators. Cinema halls, multiplexes, and swimming pools, however, will remain shut.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government today issued orders allowing the sports facilities to function normally. Earlier, stadiums and sports complexes were opened up for those training for national and international competitions or to hold such events.

Now the government has opened them up on a regular basis, but without spectators.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings will remain prohibited, its order has stated, according to a PTI report. Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity, it said.

Last week, the DDMA allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes, allowing them to function at half their capacity, while weddings at banquet and halls and hotels were okayed at 50 per cent attendance.

From June 14, shops, malls, and restaurants had been allowed to function in the city with Covid numbers dropping to a three-month low. Weekly bazaars, too, were opened up then with up to 50 per cent vendors and only one market functioning in each municipal zone every day.

However, two such markets -- Punjabi Basti and Nangloi's Janata market -- were yesterday ordered shut till July 6 for not following the health protocol.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which it has been opening up in a phased manner.

The city was one of the worst affected during the deadly second wave of the pandemic earlier this year which saw a huge number of fatalities and hospitalisation. The unprecedented surge led to a virtual breakdown of the health infrastructure with hospitals big and small crumbling under pressure.

A lack of resources like drugs, beds, personnel, and, most importantly, oxygen, ensued, throwing up nightmarish conditions for the administration, health professionals, and patients and their relatives.

The situation has eased considerably over the past many weeks. Yesterday, Delhi reported 86 new cases and five deaths related to Covid.