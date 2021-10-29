Delhi Cinema Halls, Theatres Can Run At Full Capacity From Monday

Delhi is witnessing a constant decline in COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will reopen with full seating capacity from Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Friday, also increasing the number of people allowed to attend weddings, funerals from 100 to 200.

The DDMA order said that it will be the responsibility of the owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the capital to reopen from November 1.

The announcement comes at a time when the city is witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DDMA allowed devotees to perform Chhath Puja at designated spots in the national capital amid strict Covid protocols.

More than 90 per cent of people in Delhi are carrying anti-bodies for coronavirus, sources said on Wednesday after the sixth sero-survey report of the national capital was prepped. The figure includes antibodies formed through vaccination, which has progressed at a rapid pace.

Till Sunday, more than two crore people in Delhi - 86 per cent of the population - received the first dose of vaccine. Nearly 48 per cent have received both doses.

Delhi recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases and no death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Thursday. The city has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far.