Bengal Relaxes Covid Curbs Further, Cinemas Get Nod To Open

Buses and taxis are operating now, but vehicular movement is banned from 9 pm to 5 am. File

Further relaxing the curbs put in place during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the West Bengal government gave a go-ahead to cinema halls to open up from Saturday. For now, the cinema halls can host guests up to 50 per cent capacity.

As per the new set of guidelines that will remain in force till August 15, government events can now be held at indoor venues. The number of guests who can attend these events has been capped at 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

The ban on vehicular movement between 9 pm and 5 am, except for those engaged in emergency services, will continue to be in force.

From July 16, the Metro rail in Kolkata has been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity on weekends. Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws, too, have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

However, local train services continue to be suspended. Only special trains transporting government officials are operating now.

The earlier set of relaxations also gave a go-ahead to both government and private offices to function at 50 per cent attendance.

As per the state bulletin, West Bengal today recorded 766 new Covid cases and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours. The state has recorded a positivity rate of 1.67 per cent on the 45,936 samples tested today. The number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 11,300.

As for vaccination, 3,96,719 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the state today. The total number of doses administered so far is 2,83,14,440. Over 83 lakh people in the state have received both doses.