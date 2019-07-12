United Nations Praises India For Reducing Multi-Dimensional Poverty

According to a UN report, 271 million people left poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16.

The United Nations has praised India for reducing multi-dimensional poverty in the country at the fastest rate in the world.

According to a UN report, 271 million people left poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16.

"India experienced the fastest absolute reductions in the Multi-dimensional Poverty Index, which takes into account both incidence and intensity," said United Nations in its 2019 Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report on Friday.

"271 million people left poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16, with the poorest regions, groups, and children, reducing poverty fastest as reported last year," it added.



Apart from income level, the multi-dimensional Poverty Index assesses different factors including education, health and living standards

The organisation said that India has strongly improved nutrition, sanitation cooking fuel and assets.

The report covers 101 countries comprising 5.7 billion people.

The UN contended that poverty is complex. There is little or no correlation between economic inequality and poverty.

In South Asia, 22.7 per cent of children under the age of five experience intra-household inequality in nutrition - where at least one child in the household is malnourished but at least one child in the household is not, the United Nations pointed said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.