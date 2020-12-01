Number Of COVID-19 Tests Conducted In India Cross 14-Crore Mark: Ministry

This milestone has been recorded just nine days after the 13-crore mark on November 21 (Representational)

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in India crossed the 14-crore mark on Tuesday with 9,69,322 tests conducted on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

As many as 14,13,49,298 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This milestone in COVID-19 testing has been recorded just nine days after the 13-crore mark on November 21.

As many as 31,118 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 94,62,810, the MoHFW said.

Of these, 4,35,603 are active cases, and 88,89,585 have recovered. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621.

Today is the 24th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.