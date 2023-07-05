Union Ministers Meet JP Nadda Amid Buzz Over Cabinet Changes

There was no official word on what transpired in the meetings.

A number of Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju, met BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday amid a buzz of organisational and Union cabinet changes.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said while another minister SPS Baghel met Mr Nadda.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meetings but it is believed that more leaders have met the central leaders in the last couple of days.

A BJP leader asserted that the meetings should not be linked to the speculation over Cabinet reshuffle as the party is planning a number of organisational programmes and such interactions have been held regularly.

