Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Slams Raj Thackeray's No Loudspeakers At Mosques Remark

My party will stand with Muslims if mosques "touched": Ramdas Athawale after Raj Thackeray's comment

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will stand with Muslims if mosques are "touched", party president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday, days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS chief Raj Thackeray had questioned the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

Mr Athawale, an ally of the BJP, criticised Raj Thackeray over his statement on the use of loudspeakers at mosques. However, the Union Minister maintained that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, whose enactment has triggered nationwide protests, was not against Muslims.

"The position taken by Raj Thackeray about removing loudspeakers at mosques is wrong. Nobody should take position that's detrimental to national unity," a statement quoted Mr Athawale as saying.

"The RPI(A) will stand with Indian Muslims if mosques are touched," Mr Athawale said on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's 'no loudspeakers at mosques' remark.

Ramdas Athawale said Raj Thackeray is pitching for driving Bangladeshi infiltrators out of the country, but on the other hand is "opposing" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the MNS chief of "double standards".

Mr Athawale stressed that the CAA is not anti-Muslim and said his party will stand with the community if the law troubles it.

