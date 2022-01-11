Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Covid Positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, the leader said on Tuesday.

Mr Gadkari said he has isolated himself and is under home quarantine. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also requested everyone who had come in contact with him to isolated themselves and get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said a social media post.