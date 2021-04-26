This Union Minister Is Proud Of His Daughter For Becoming A Covid Warrior

The minister captioned the post "My Daughter, My Pride!"

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has praised his daughter, Disha, for taking up the role of a frontline health worker in these trying times when the country is struggling to cope with the massive spread in COVID-19 cases, saying he is proud of her. In a tweet, the Union chemical and fertiliser minister said that he waited "so long" to see his daughter in the role of a COVID-19 warrior. He tweeted a photograph of Disha in a PPE kit at what appears to be COVID resource centre. Behind her are a few other members of her team wearing PPE suits, and boxes of medical supplies.

He captioned the post, "My Daughter, My Pride! Disha, I have waited so long to see you in this role. I am filled with pride that you are rendering your duty as an intern in this critical time. The nation needs your service and I'm sure you will prove yourself. More power to you my warrior!"

The tweet received over 18,000 'likes' and was praised by the minister's followers and other Twitter users.

A user named Jai Bangal said, "Daughters are the best".

Another user, who goes by the handle @Kaliyugamaya, said doctors and other healthcare staffers were facing a time worse that what they would have faced during a war, and saluted all the courageous warriors.

Mandaviya, who is also the minister of state for ports, shipping and waterway, has previously said that the central government has asked all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen-related equipment cargo and the highest priority should be given to berthing of those vessels. His ministry has also asked port chairpersons to personally supervise berthing and logistics operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.

In another tweet, he informed that the ship, 'MV Hai Nam 86', carrying oxygen cylinders has reached the Deendayal Port on Gujarat coast.

He has also previously said that the central government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir and the production of the anti-viral drug has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month to meet the rapidly expanding demand in the country.