I'm Bad Actor, Kangana Ranaut Won't Do Film With Me: Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan, who joined politics after a failed Bollywood debut, has no plans to make a comeback in films and also jokes that he is such a "bad actor" that even his Lok Sabha colleague and first co-star, Kangana Ranaut, will not agree to share the screen space with him again.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters in Delhi, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, who made his debut with Ms Ranaut in the 2011 movie 'Miley Naa Miley Hum', said the film was a "disaster".

He also said that he has no plans to get married for at least another two years as he wants to dedicate all of his time to politics, especially as the Bihar elections are due next year.

"And I think marriage is also a huge responsibility. You can't just be occupied with your work and give an excuse to your better half that my work is my priority. If your work is your priority, then set your priority clear.

"I am very clear about my priority that I am married to my work. And if I don't have time for my better half, I should not get into that," the MP added.

As Ms Ranaut, one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry, joined politics and won the Lok Sabha polls from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Mr Paswan's debut film came back to the limelight and many social media users said they would like to see them together on the silver screen again.

He, however, was quick to rule out any possibility of a comeback.

Asked if he would ever consider returning to cinema, Mr Paswan quipped, "Again? After one disaster!" "No, not at all. And I think anybody who has seen the movie will agree with me," Mr Paswan said. He smilingly added that his short stint in Bollywood has taught him what not to do in life.

However, his stay in Mumbai also exposed him to the struggles of people from Bihar and firmed his resolve to do something for them through politics.

Though he started as an actor, Mr Paswan said, he realised it was not his calling.

Politics is not something to be taken casually, he said. "I think politics comes with a huge responsibility and you cannot take this profession casually. Also as a Member of Parliament, I am accountable directly or indirectly to 25 lakh people in my constituency and as a cabinet minister, I have responsibility across the country." "I do not think I can take this lightly. And yes, no director, producer, including Kangana herself, will agree to do a movie with me," he said.

Asked if he would do a movie with Ms Ranaut, Mr Paswan said, "She will not. She knows how good an actor I am." "I am a very bad actor. You need to be honest with yourself," he added.

The Hajipur MP, who is among the few bachelors in the Lok Sabha, also said he has no plans to get married as of now.

Asked if he is getting any marriage proposals, he said, "I do not know. I think my mother is processing most of it." "I don't know how to answer these questions... I have already started blushing," Mr Paswan said with a bashful laughter.

He added that his work is his priority for now, especially since the Bihar assembly polls are due next year.

"I don't see myself getting married for a couple of years at least. Because I have state elections coming in Bihar. So that is my next priority," he said.

