Union Minister Birender Singh Offers To Resign From Cabinet, Rajya Sabha

Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, a senior BJP leader from Haryana, today said he has offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha.

The announcement, made by the minister during a press conference at his official residence, followed selection of his son Brijendra Singh's name as the BJP candidate from Hisar in Haryana.

The senior leader said he has informed the BJP president Amit Shah about his resignation offer, with which he wants to send across a message of anti-dynastic politics as his son has got the Lok Sabha ticket.

In 2016, he was shifted to Steel Ministry from the Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Singh had joined BJP in 2014 after his over four-decade-old association with the Congress party.

