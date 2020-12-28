Union Minister Ashwini Choubey In Home Isolation After Testing Positive For Covid

Ashwini Choubey said he is following all the guidelines in home isolation (File)

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ashwini Choubey said that he is currently in home isolation on the advice of doctors and that his "health is fine".

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Mr Choubey tweeted.

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death count is at 1,47,901.

