Minister Ashwini Choubey Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Schizophrenic, Sewer Worm'

Ashwini Kumar Choubey has made controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi earlier as well

Launching a vitriolic attack on Rahul Gandhi, union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has called the Congress president "schizophrenic" and a "sewer worm". The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar's Buxar, made the remarks while comparing Mr Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda," Mr Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram.

The 65-year-old union minister said he was very disappointed with Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, and that he should be admitted to a mental hospital.

"Rahul Gandhi is calling himself great, intelligent, perfect. He said Modi is a liar on Rafale deal... This can be said by that person who is suffering from Schizophrenia disease. I think he should be admitted to mental hospital," the union minister said.

Mr Choubey alleged it was the Congress party which was the "mother of corruption" and hit out at the opposition by calling mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), maha-thag-bandhan (alliance of the corrupt).

He said India needs a progressive prime minister and the whole country will unite to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again.

This is not Mr Choubey's first controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi. In 2015, he had referred to Mr Gandhi as a parrot who had been speaking against the BJP on the basis of script written by others after remaining silent during 10 years of UPA rule. He had also called Rahul Gandhi's mother and then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as the demonic mythical character "Putna" from Mahabharata.

Mr Choubey was inducted as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in September last year. Just a month after assuming charge, he had controversially suggested that patients from Bihar should be treated at Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences and not the premier institute in Delhi.