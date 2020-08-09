Union Minister, Who Claimed Papad Helps Fight COVID, Tests Positive

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, after developing COVID-19 symptoms, said he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report.

However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a BJP MP from Bikaner.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for coronavirus.

