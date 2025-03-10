Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Justice Joymalya Bagchi On Supreme Court Elevation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court on his appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Wishing him "a glorious innings ahead," Mamata Banerjee said Justice Bagchi's elevation to the court was a moment of pride for Bengalis.

"Congratulations to Shri Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Hon'ble Judge of the Calcutta High Court, for being appointed today by the Hon'ble President of India as an Hon'ble Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The appointment makes us proud," Banerjee posted on X.

"Best wishes to Justice Bagchi for a glorious innings ahead," she added.

Justice Bagchi's appointment was announced on Monday after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name on March 6.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal officially confirmed the appointment on X.

Justice Bagchi, who will serve more than six years in the top court, was appointed a judge in the Calcutta High Court on June 27, 2011.

He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021.

Once he takes oath, the Supreme Court will have 33 judges against its sanctioned strength of 34.

