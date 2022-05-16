Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Lead Indian Delegation At Cannes Film Festival

India has been named a "country of honour" for 'Marche du Film. '

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leaving for France today to attend the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named as the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Mr Thakur is set to walk the Red Carpet at the Festival tomorrow evening, and also participate in the Opening Night festivities of Marche Du Film at the Majestic Beach on May 18 .

Top personalities from the entertainment business including A R Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi and folk singer Mame Khan are to be part of the delegation led by Thakur to the Cannes Film Festival.

"Honoured to represent India at Marche Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival," Tamannaah, a leading actor in Telugu and Tamil films, said on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation, but had to opt out after he tested positive for Covid-19.

As one of the highlights of India's status as the Country of Honour, a special screening of a restored Indian classic Pratidwandi, directed by Satyajit Ray, has been planned as part of the Festival's Cannes Classics selection.

In addition, world premieres of a selection of Indian films will be held at the Olympia Cinema.

India will be showcasing five movies Baghjan (Assamese) by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Bailadila (Chhattisgarhi) by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni (Hindi) by Ektara collective, Follower (Marathi) by Harshad Nalawde and Shivamma (Kannada) by Jai Shankar under the "Goes to Cannes Section".

These movies are part of the Work In Progress lab under the Film Bazaar.

R Madhavan's film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will have its world premiere at the festival.

