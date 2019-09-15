Rajnath Singh Condoles Death Of 9-Year-Old Indian Army Dog

Dutch was instrumental in identifying Improvised Explosive Device in various operations.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of ''Dutch'', a canine hero who had served the Indian Army for nine years today.

"The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of ''Dutch'' a ''Canine Soldier'' who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years. ''Dutch'' was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops," tweeted the official Twitter handle of Raksha Mantri Office India.

Army Eastern Command on Saturday also condoled the death of ''Dutch'', a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata.

Dutch was instrumental in identifying Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in various operations.

Army Eastern Command on Saturday also condoled the death of ''Dutch'', a 9-year-old dog in Kolkata.

The officials paid last respects to the dog, who died on September 11, by garlanding him on Saturday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.