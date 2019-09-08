Ram Jethmalani Contributed Immensely In Field Of Law: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister visited Ram Jethmalani's residence to pay his last respects.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to advocate Ram Jethmalani, who died today at the age of 95, for his contributions in the field of law.

The Defence Minister visited the veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani's residence and paid his last respects to him.

Mr Singh said: "He contributed immensely to the field of law. It will not be easy to make up for his absence."

"There are few lawyers whose name is familiar even with people living in the remotest corner of the country and Jethmalani was one such man. Every person in the country acknowledged his ability and talent," he added.

A six-time Rajya Sabha member, Ram Jethmalani served as a Union Minister in the United Front and the BJP-led NDA governments. In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on RJD ticket.

The noted lawyer was involved in a number of high-profile cases and had defended several top politicians such as LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav, J Jayalalithaaa and Arvind Kejriwal.

