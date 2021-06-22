Union Cabinet Meet To Be Held Tomorrow: Report

Meeting comes amid speculation over a possible cabinet expansion of PM Modi-led Central Government.

A meeting of the Union cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

"Union Cabinet meeting will take place at 11 am," an official said.

The meeting comes amid the speculation over a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting the PM''s residence for a month now.

Earlier sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019.

There are also speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

It is also understood that important NDA ally Janta Dal-United is also expected to be provided with a berth in the Cabinet.

Ahead of the Union Cabinet Meeting on June 23, JD-U national president RCP Singh on Monday said that whenever the cabinet expansion would happen, JD-U would definitely be a part of it.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Singh had said, "I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JD(U) is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it."

It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019. The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle would be the first such rejig of the Narendra Modi cabinet after it was voted back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With UP elections in the offing, Apna Dal, too, is likely to get accommodated. Apna Dal leader Anupriya recently met Shah at his residence.

It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also rejig the portfolios of several of his ministers. "At present, several ministers have been burdened with multiple portfolios, this may change and some of these may be allocated to the newly inducted ministers," sources had added.

Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

