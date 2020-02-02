Union Budget 2020: Delhi Police Allotted Rs 8,619 Crore

For police infrastructure Rs 365.62 crore has been allocated.

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 8,619 crore in the Union budget, an increase of Rs 726.45 crore from last year.

In the last fiscal, it received Rs 7892.55 crore.

Of the total amount allotted, Rs 8019.83 has been earmarked for the revenue section, which comprises the Administrative Section, the Road Safety Cell and the Development and Communication Network.

For police infrastructure, which comprises office and residential building projects, Rs 365.62 crore has been allocated.

The Nirbhaya fund has been allotted Rs 11.23 crore.