5 Per Cent Customs Duty On Imported Books Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The duty is part of efforts to encourage local book publishing industries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a five per cent customs duty on imported books during her presentation of the union budget in parliament. Simultaneously, the finance minister also announced a reduction in duty on raw material and machinery in an effort to promote local publishing businesses.

Ms Sitharaman, who served as the defence minister in the first government led by PM Modi, presents her first budget at a time when India has lost its top spot as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's GDP or gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter - the slowest pace in 20 quarters. A primary focus in the Budget is widely expected to be on ways to boost economic growth.

"It is now the sixth largest economy. Five years ago it was 11th," the finance Minister said, adding that India will become a $3 trillion economy this year.

