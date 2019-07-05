Nirmala Sitharaman Draws From Kannada Philosopher To Urdu Poet In Speech

The finance minister quoted Basaveshwara on principles of "Kayaka" and "Dasoha"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted from the work of 12th century Kannada social reformer and philosopher Lord Basaveshwara while delivering the budget speech today. A Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Ms Sitharaman's first budget speech also contained references to other literary figures and cultures - from Sangam-era Tamil poetry to an Urdu couplet.

Widely regarded as an early proponent of the welfare state, Lord Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna, was a progressive activist who fought against social evils and for all members of the society, irrespective of caste, class and gender.

The finance minister quoted Basavanna on his socio-economic principles of "Kayaka (work as something divine)" and "Dasoha (equal pay for equal work)" when discussing measures to reduce unemployment figures and help with skill training for the nation's youth.

The first of these - "Kayaka" - says that every member of society should take up a job of his/her choice and carry out the task as sincerely as possible. There must be no discrimination in the choice of vocation.

The second - "Dasoha" - refers to the expectation of proper pay for the work done. More importantly, it says that the income earned must not be hoarded; surplus income must be treated as gifts to the poorer members of society.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Basavanna, on the occasion of his 914th birth anniversary. PM Modi described the philosopher as an "iconic thinker" and "pioneering social reformer".

Paying homage to the venerable Bhagwan Basaveshwara on his Jayanti. An iconic thinker and pioneering social reformer, Bhagwan Basaveshwara worked throughout his life to make our society more inclusive. His emphasis on education and serving the poor continues to motivate millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2019

Ms Sitharaman began her presentation of the budget by reciting a few lines of an Urdu poem written by the late Manzoor Hashmi.

"yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai, hawa ki ot bhi le kar charagh jalta hai (if there is belief then a road ahead will open up, sheltered from the winds the lamp will burn brightly)," she said.

The finance minister also quoted from a Sangam-era Tamil written by Pisir Aandhaiyaar before the second part of her speech, which dealt with taxation measures.

