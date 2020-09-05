'Ungratefulness': Maharashtra Minister On Kangana Ranaut's PoK Remark

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday targeted actor Kangana Ranaut after she likened Mumbai to PoK, saying a person behaves this way when he or she is "cultured as ungrateful" or due to "mental imbalance".

Ms Ranaut had on Thursday accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her openly and asking her to not return to Mumbai.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted, and tagged a September 1 news report where Sanjay Raut had purportedly said that the actor should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

Mr Munde tweeted, "Some people have 'gratitude problem'... Mumbai feeds thousands of people, including you, you earned name, fame and everything here....#LoveforMumbai."

Dhananjay Munde, the state's social justice minister, further tweeted with a 'GetWellSoonKangana': "A person can behave so ungratefully only in two conditions, either she is cultured as ungrateful or has lost mental balance."

