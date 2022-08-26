"Contents Of Letter Not Factual, Timing Awful": Congress On GN Azad's Exit

"Contents of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," Jairam Ramesh said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter is factually inaccurate and its timing is awful, Congress said in response to the scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi by the 73-year-old former Congress veteran. While acknowledging Mr Azad's contributions to the party, Congress spokespersons said it was "unfortunate" that the senior leader had resigned in such fashion at a time when the party is gearing up for massive nationwide mobilisation against the ruling BJP.

"We have read the letter of veteran Congress leader Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media. It is most unfortunate that this has happened at a time when Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi and the entire party organisation is involved in fighting the BJP on public issues of mehangai (price rise), berozgaari (unemployment) and polarisation and when final preparations are being made for the Mehangai par Hallo Bol rally in New Delhi on Sept 4th and for launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on Sept 7th," the party said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Mr Azad.

"Contents of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," he said.

Mr Azad, who was part of the G-23 dissident group calling for a change in party leadership and organisation, quit the party today ripping into Rahul Gandhi for "childish behaviour", "glaring immaturity" and for letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad pulled no punches in his explosive letter saying Sonia Gandhi is "just a nominal figurehead" while important decisions are taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs (personal assistants)".