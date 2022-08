Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress veteran, is a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister. (File)

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Union minister, quit the party today calling out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. In an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he has resigned from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress.

