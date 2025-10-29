"Unforgettable Experience": President Shares Pics Of Her Rafale Sortie

President Droupadi Murmu today flew in the two-seater Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and called the experience "unforgettable". She is the first President of India to fly in two different fighter jets of the IAF. In 2023, she flew in another twin-seater, Sukhoi-30MKI.

The government shared several visuals of the President's sortie in the Rafale. It lasted 30 minutes and covered approximately 200 km.

After the flight, President Murmu shared her experience in the visitor's book.

"The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force," she said.

Later, in a post on X, she continued to share more of her experience of flying in the Rafale.

"This flight in the Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. Today, from this modern aircraft, I am seeing this ancient land (of Haryana) and Brahmsarovar (in Kurukshetra), which is a symbol of our cultural diversity and historical journey. My faith in our military capabilities is becoming even more firm," she said.

Donning a G-suit and sporting sunglasses, the President, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, was seen posing for pictures and flashing a thumbs-up gesture before the French-made jet, flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, the Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, took off at 11.27 am.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew a sortie in a separate aircraft from the same air base.

Upon her arrival in Ambala, the President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. Prior to the flight, President Murmu was pictured with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, Rafale was inducted into the IAF's 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows', in September 2020 at Ambala Air Force Station. The first five Rafale aircraft, which arrived from France in July 2020, were inducted into the squadron. The jets were used in Operation Sindoor.