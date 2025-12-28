Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

President Droupadi Murmu Undertakes Submarine Sortie At Karnataka Naval Base

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President onboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
President Droupadi Murmu Undertakes Submarine Sortie At Karnataka Naval Base
Droupadi Murmu is the second Indian president to undertake a submarine sortie.
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on a submarine sortie at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, officials said. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President onboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the first president to undertake a submarine sortie.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Droupadi Murmu, Karwar Naval Base, INS Vaghsheer
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com