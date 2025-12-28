President Droupadi Murmu Undertakes Submarine Sortie At Karnataka Naval Base

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on a submarine sortie at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, officials said. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President onboard INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari class submarine.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

President Droupadi Murmu embarked the Indian Navy's indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka. The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme… pic.twitter.com/8LWzOkc4Ut — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2025

This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Murmu is the second by a President.

APJ Abdul Kalam was the first president to undertake a submarine sortie.

