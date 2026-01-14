Unexpected Tie-Ups Mushroom As Maharashtra Civic Polls Blur Political Lines

In Maharashtra politics, the answer to the question 'Who is with whom?' has become more convoluted than a pretzel! The equations emerging for the 2026 municipal elections for the BMC and other municipalities have left even political veterans baffled.

In some places, sworn enemies are embracing, while in others, old allies are trying to undermine each other.

Is Congress's Hatred Of MNS Just For Show?

In Mumbai, Congress has flatly refused to share a platform with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Nanirman Sena due to ideological differences and fear of losing the North Indian vote bank, and is contesting independently. But in several other key regions, the party is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the MNS in an alliance.

1. In Pune, when Ajit Pawar joined hands with his uncle Sharad Pawar, the Congress, considering it political opportunism, formed its own separate front with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. In Pune, Congress has formed a formal alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the MNS.

2. The same situation is visible in Nashik, where the Uddhav Thackeray faction, MNS, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress have opened a joint front against the BJP-Shinde alliance.

3. In cities like Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi, Congress has set aside its ideological differences and formed an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the MNS.

4. In Ichalkaranji, Congress and MNS are part of a separate triangular alliance along with Sharad Pawar's NCP.

5. In Amravati, the MNS is seen as an ally in the Congress-led front.

The main reason behind these conflicts is the struggle for local dominance and the mutual opposition among party cadres at the grassroots level, which has prevented the top leadership's alliance efforts from succeeding in several municipal corporations.

BJP-Shinde's selective Alliances

The relationship between the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the civic polls appears to be a mix of friendship and rivalry. While the two parties are contesting together in Mumbai, with a seat-sharing agreement of 137 seats for the BJP and 90 for the Shiv Sena, the same parties are clashing in other important cities.

1. The contest is most intense in Navi Mumbai, where an alliance fell through.

2. In Ulhasnagar, the Shinde faction has allied with the local Omi Kalani group, while the BJP is contesting the election independently.

3. In areas like Ambernath and Badlapur, the situation has been so tense that workers of both parties have had physical clashes.

4. In Nashik, the BJP is contesting independently, while the Shinde faction has allied with Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Sharad and Ajit Pawar Bond Limited Only To Pune?

Except for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, in most other cities, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are either separate or part of rival alliances:

1. Mumbai: Here, the two factions are completely separate. Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) is in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and the MNS, while Ajit Pawar's NCP is contesting the elections independently.

2. Thane: Here too, the Sharad Pawar faction is part of the Uddhav Thackeray faction and MNS front, while the Ajit Pawar faction is contesting alone.

3. Navi Mumbai: The situation is more fragmented in this city, where both the Sharad Pawar faction and the Ajit Pawar faction are contesting independently against each other and other parties.

4. Nashik and Nagpur: In these regions, the Sharad Pawar faction is contesting under the banner of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', while the Ajit Pawar faction is part of the 'Mahayuti' in many places or is contesting independently.

Several major reasons appear to be behind this political circus:

1. A battle for survival: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray know that if Mumbai slips from their grasp, their very existence will be at stake. Therefore, old animosities have been set aside, and the 'Thackeray brand' has been united. Ignoring alliance dharma, Uddhav is riding on the shoulders of the MNS in several places!

2. Local needs: This election is not about the state, but about local constituencies. In many districts, the personal relationships between local leaders have become more important than party ideology. This is why those who are friends in Pune are enemies in Mumbai.

3. Preventing the division of votes: The opposition parties have realized that if they contest separately, defeating the BJP-Shinde alliance will be impossible. Therefore, the "enemy of my enemy is my friend" formula has been adopted in many places.

The people of Maharashtra are now confused about which side the political divide the person they vote for will end up once the elections are over.