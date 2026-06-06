'Undermined Under Abhishek Banerjee': Trinamool Minority Cell Leader Quits

Trinamool Congress leader Mohammed Ajmal Siddique on Saturday resigned from all party posts, including the post of State Secretary (Minority Cell), as well as from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress.

In a letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Siddique wrote that the decision was not taken lightly as he had given his time, energy, and commitment to the party and had always worked in the best interests of the organisation and its workers.

He said it had been an honour to serve under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and contribute to the party's growth and outreach, but after much thought, he concluded that he was no longer in a position to continue his association with the party.

While personal reasons contributed to his decision, he also expressed deep displeasure with the party's current atmosphere and functioning.

Siddique added that over the past few years, many hardworking and dedicated workers had felt ignored, sidelined, and denied the respect they deserved.

According to him, the democratic spirit that once fostered dialogue and collaborative decision-making had significantly weakened within the party.

He said genuine concerns of grassroots workers often went unheard, leading to growing frustration among loyal party members.

He further stated that he found it particularly difficult to work under the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's leadership and style of functioning.

"In my experience, his approach to party affairs and interactions with party workers has created an environment where many long-standing and loyal members feel undermined and marginalised.

The concentration of power and the lack of proper consultation with party workers have made it increasingly difficult for people like me to fulfil our responsibilities effectively," Siddique said.

At the end, he expressed gratitude for the trust and responsibilities bestowed upon him during his tenure as State Secretary (Minority Cell).

"However, due to the circumstances described above, I request you to immediately accept my resignation from the position of State Secretary (Minority Cell), from all other positions I hold, and from primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress. I wish you and the party every success in the future," he added.

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