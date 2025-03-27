Under-Construction Building Collapses In Telangana, 2 Feared Trapped

A six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana, on Wednesday, with two people feared trapped under the debris, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh said, that the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm.

#WATCH | Telangana: A six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The police reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation into the incident. (26.03) https://t.co/x1RQifvylk pic.twitter.com/kekVjN8noh — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

"At around 2:30 pm, a six-storeyed under-construction building collapsed. Two people are feared trapped. As soon as we received information, we immediately rushed to the spot. We immediately contacted the SDRF, NDRF, and other teams," he said.

"As we speak, two people are feared trapped. The voice of one female can be heard... We are sure she will be rescued soon. Rescue operation will go on till the time we rescue all the trapped persons and until all the debris is cleared," ASP Singh said.

Further information is awaited.

