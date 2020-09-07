'Unacceptable': MK Stalin Opposes Governors' Meet On New Education Policy

MK Stalin said the new education policy went against Parliamentary democracy (File)

DMK President MK Stalin has opposed a conference of governors on the National Education Policy on Monday, alleging it went against Parliamentary democracy and hence ''unacceptable.''

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to address the inaugural session of the Governors' meet on the NEP through video conference.

Mr Stalin said without waiting for a debate in the Parliament on the NEP, seeking to solicit the views of Governors "blunts democracy and hence unacceptable."

The Centre did not discuss NEP at the Central Advisory Board of Education's meeting (in which State Education Ministers participated), before the policy's approval in July, he alleged in a statement on Saturday.

The DMK chief wanted PM Modi to give up the initiative to "seek the opinion of Governors" at a time when Parliament was set to meet and pave the way for a "honest, democratic debate in Parliament (on NEP)."

The conference, ''Role of NEP-2020 in transforming higher education'' is being organised by the Ministry of Education. Parliament's monsoon session would begin from September 14 and continue till October 1.

The Governors' conference is also being attended by Education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials