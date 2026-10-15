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Unable To Control Pests, Telangana Farmer Sets Paddy Crop On Fire

"Because of the power shortage, the government introduced power cuts. Following this, weeds and pests increased in my field. We sprayed pesticides three to four times, but the problem did not subside," the farmer said.

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Unable To Control Pests, Telangana Farmer Sets Paddy Crop On Fire
Farmers are struggling with crop-related problems and the expense of pesticides.
Kamareddy:

Alleged power shortages and persistent pest attacks have pushed a farmer in in Telangana's Kamareddy district to set fire to his paddy crop. Venkat Reddy, a resident of Faridpet village in Palvancha mandal, burnt his crop after repeated applications of pesticide failed to control the infestation.

Speaking about his ordeal, Reddy said he owned five acres and had leased another five acres for cultivation. He also highlighted the difficulties of irregular electricity supply and the resulting problems in managing his crop.

"Because of the power shortage, the government introduced power cuts. Following this, weeds and pests increased in my field. We sprayed pesticides three to four times, but the problem did not subside," Reddy said.

He said he had considered taking drastic action, but neighbouring farmers intervened. He subsequently uprooted the affected plants to assess the situation.

"I took five acres on lease, and another five acres belong to me. I am waiting to see whether the government will provide any assistance," he said, appealing to the authorities to support small and tenant farmers facing mounting cultivation costs.

Reddy said farmers were struggling with crop-related problems and the expense of repeatedly spraying pesticides. He also alleged that inadequate awareness and information had compounded their difficulties.

"Every farmer is facing hardships. We spray pesticides three to four times, yet the pests are not stopping. Many farmers are suffering silently, but no one is coming forward to address our problems," he said.

The incident has brought attention to Telangana farmers' concerns over electricity supply, crop protection and rising input costs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the Energy Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply for agriculture, warning that the next 20 days will be crucial for standing crops amid deficient rainfall.

"I am accountable to the people. The situation has not changed despite my repeated instructions to supply electricity to protect the standing crops. I will not tolerate actions that cause hardship to the public, and I will not spare anyone found acting negligently," the Chief Minister said.

He also directed departments to prepare contingency plans to address the possible impact of El Niño, ensure drinking water and cattle fodder supplies, and deploy officers to monitor conditions in every mandal.

Farmers have urged the authorities to address local electricity and crop-protection problems and provide timely assistance to those facing losses.
 

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