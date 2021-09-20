Uma Bharti's Controversial 'Bureaucracy Picks Up Our Chappals' Remark

Uma Bharti made the comments before an OBC delegation that visited her at her Bhopal home (File)

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, in a series of controversial comments undermining the bureaucracy, has said that officials are around only "to pick up our slippers" and have "no standing (aukat)".

The video of her comment has been widely shared since Saturday.

"Bureaucracy is nothing. Bureaucracy is there to pick up chappals (slippers). It picks up our slippers. We only allow that," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and ex Union Minister bragged at an event.

"You think bureaucrats control politicians? No. First there are discussions in private and then the bureaucracy prepares a file and gets it. Ask me - for 11 years I have been Union Minister and chief minister. First we have a discussion and then the file is processed. It's all nonsense that bureaucracy controls the politicians. They can't... what is their standing? We are giving them a salary, we are giving them postings, we are giving them promotions and demotion - what can they do? The truth is we use them for our politics," said the saffron-robed politician.

Uma Bharti, 62, made the comments before an OBC (Other Backward Classes) delegation that visited her at her home in Bhopal on Saturday. The group reportedly raised their demand for a caste-based census and quota in private jobs, and threatened protests if the Madhya Pradesh BJP government did not decide quickly.

The opposition Congress called the comments shameful and demanded a clarification.

"Will Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clarify whether bureaucrats actually pick up slippers of politicians," Congress leader KK Mishra demanded.