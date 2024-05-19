Bureaucracy Needs To Change, Promotions Cannot Be Target: PM Modi To NDTV

Changes in training, recruitment and a citizen-centric governance are the salient changes that have been brought about in the labyrinthine bureaucracy, underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pehli baat ye hai, ek toh training sabse badi cheez hai, recruitment process bahut badi cheez hai, aur maine ispe bada bal diya hai. Training institutions ko humne poori tarah badal diya hai. Technology ka bharpoor upyog hamare har level pe hai (The first thing is that training is the biggest thing, recruitment process is a very big thing, and I have given a lot of emphasis on it. We have brought about a big change in training institutions. And we are giving technology a lot of focus)," PM Modi said in an interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

"Ab recruitment main bhi maine lower level pe jo interview the woh samapt kar diye hain. Woh brashtachar ka adda ban gaya tha. Gareeb aadmi ko loota jaata tha. Ab woh merit ke aadhaar pe computer tay karta hai. Samay bhi bach jaata hai (Now in recruitment too, I have finished the lower-level interviews in bureaucracy. It had become a den of corruption. The poor man was being looted. Now the computer decides on the basis of merit. Time is also saved)," said the Prime Minister, 73, adding that he has a comprehensive and integrated approach towards things.

The Prime Minister, seeking re-election for a third time, said his personal philosophy is "P2G2", meaning "pro-people good governance".

"I saw infrastructure was only on paper. I started reviewing. Kuch hamara mindset, kuch hamari bureaucracy (Some of it was our attitude and some our bureaucracy)," bemoaned the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, who says the country will become the third largest economy in his third term, spelt out the 'four-S' mantra for the country to achieve big things.

"The scope should be very big, it shouldn't be in parts, and the second thing is scale, which should also be large. The speed should be in sync with these two. So, scope, scale and speed, and then there should be skill. If we can get these four things together, I believe, we achieve a lot," said the Prime Minister, who has set a mammoth target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats this time and with help from allies, it aims to cross 400 seats.

Invoking the legacy of Sardar Patel, PM Modi said the first Home Minister of the country made some efforts and had he lived long enough "our government machinery would have been better".

"The government officer should know what is the purpose of his job. It cannot be limited to when is the next promotion or when will I get a better department," said the Prime Minister.

Every cabinet note related to a Bill now comes with a global standards report so that the legislation can be matched with the best practices worldwide, said the Prime Minister.

"These days, a tradition has started in my cabinet. Whenever a Bill to be introduced in Parliament comes before the cabinet, a global standards note comes with it. This note mentions which country is performing the best in that particular field, what are the rules there and how we can achieve that. So, we have to match every cabinet note with global standards," he said.

"It has become a habit for the bureaucracy now. Just saying our (plan) is the best in the world is not enough. Say who is doing the best in world and where we are and how we can get there," the Prime Minister said.

The country is in the middle of a marathon six-week general election, which ends on June 1. Four phases are over. Three more remain. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Tune in today at 8 pm to watch the interview, which will be aired across the NDTV network.