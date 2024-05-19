"Every Bill Mentions Global Standards": PM Modi On Plan To Make India Better

Every cabinet note related to a Bill now comes with a global standards report so that the legislation can be aligned to the best practices worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

'Every Bill Mentions Global Standards': PM Modi On Plan To Make India Better
New Delhi:

Every cabinet note related to a Bill now comes with a global standards report so that the legislation can be aligned to the best practices worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Also Read

.