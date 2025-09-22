PM Modi Has Not Taken A Single Leave In 24 Years: Amit Shah To NDTV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person whom he has seen not taking a single leave from work in 24 years, adding that his energy continues to increase.

"There is no question of a decrease in energy. His energy only increases. Stricter goals are set, the follow-up is stricter," he told NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

When asked if he had ever advised PM Modi to take rest, Mr Shah said that continuous work has never had any impact on the Prime Minister's decisions or speed of work. "No one can impose anything on anyone. Every human being has a nature, according to which they continue to work," he said.

Mr Shah said that not just the whole country, but even the world, believes that PM Modi is the most popular prime minister and for the longest time in office, be it during his Chief Ministerial term in Gujarat or as the country's premier.

"Modi ji can keep everyone together and can take appropriate decisions for every problem. And no matter what his opponents say, I have always seen him freely listening to his colleagues and guiding them. I feel PM Modi had ably cast himself in the mould suitable for a multi-party parliamentary democratic system. That is why he has received the support of the people and elected representatives," the Union minister told NDTV.

He further added that his relationship with PM Modi is that of a leader and a worker, and that there is no "boss culture" in the party.

Mr Shah said that under PM Modi, the BJP has set the vision to transform India into a developed, self-reliant nation by 2047. "We may not be there, but the country will be there. Even in opposition, we will contribute to the country's development. We won't disrespect the parliament," he said.