'Ukraine Conflict Can Only Be Resolved Through...': PM Modi

PM Modi said all countries have been impacted by the war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India was fully prepared to contribute to the peace process to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

"From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process," Modi said after bilateral talks with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Addressing the media alongside PM Modi, Meloni said Italy hoped that India, during its G-20 presidency, plays a central role in facilitating and negotiating the process for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

PM Modi said he and the Italian Prime Minister voiced concerns over the adverse impact the Ukraine conflict has had on developing countries.

He said all countries have been impacted by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

"Especially, developing countries have been affected adversely. We voiced our concerns on this issue and stressed on joint efforts to address these issues," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's remarks on the Ukraine crisis come at a time when foreign ministers of G-20 countries are meeting in New Delhi.

