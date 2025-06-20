UK Navy Declines Air India's Hangar Space Offer To Park Grounded F-35B: Sources

The Royal Navy's crown jewel F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which has been parked in the open in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for six days, will not be moved inside a hangar, as requested by the British navy, sources said.

The American-origin F-35B - the most expensive fighter jet in terms of programme cost - is packed with advanced technologies that Britain may not want others to take a closer look at, sources said, adding this could be one of the reasons why the Royal Navy declined Air India's offer to allocate hangar space to park the aircraft, away from the elements.

It is highly likely that concerns over "protected technologies" may have delayed any decision on the Royal Navy's part to take the F-35B inside a hangar.

While they have so far declined the offer, they may consider moving it inside the hangar for a final inspection and repair, sources said.

The British F-35B made an unscheduled landing in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14. The jet, one of the most advanced of its kind in the world, has become an unusual and high-profile presence at the airport, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and onlookers.

The aircraft is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales carrier strike group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. The carrier group recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

Since the F-35B's arrival in Kerala, British aviation engineers have been working intensively to fix a technical snag in the aircraft's hydraulic systems.

Despite their efforts, the issue remains unresolved, delaying the fighter jet's return to its mother ship. The aircraft remains parked at the airport under a strict security cordon.

Initially, the F-35B pilot contacted Thiruvananthapuram airport and sought clearance for landing citing low fuel. The next day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that it was an emergency landing, and the IAF would be providing all necessary support.

The pilot and Royal Navy technicians are at the airport, looking into the mechanical issues.