"After Watching <i>Saiyaara</i>...": Memes Fly As UK's F-35B Takes Off From Kerala

"After Watching Saiyaara...": Memes Fly As UK's F-35B Takes Off From Kerala

The repairs to the fifth-generation stealth aircraft were finally completed this week, and after receiving the all-clear on Monday, the jet took to the skies again early Tuesday.

The F-35B belongs to the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group

After five weeks of being grounded in Kerala, the British Royal Navy's F-35B jet finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport this morning. The fifth-generation stealth aircraft had been en route from the UK to Australia on June 14 when it developed a hydraulic fault mid-flight.

Battling bad weather and critically low fuel, the pilot diverted to the nearest safe airstrip, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport, where the Indian Air Force facilitated an emergency landing and extended full logistical support.

Since then, the 100-million-pound warplane was grounded, waiting for a team of UK-based specialists to diagnose and fix the issue. The repairs were finally completed this week, and after receiving the all-clear on Monday, the jet took to the skies again early Tuesday.

The departure lit up social media. The jet led to a flood of memes once it finally left.

A user joked on X, sharing a clip of the takeoff with the caption, "F-35 after watching Saiyaara."

Another wrote, "The F-35 Tourism in Kerala has ended."

Someone joked, "F-35 after seeing Political Instability (Resignation of Vice President of India- Jagdeep Dhankhar) in India."

"After chilling in India for ages, the F-35 finally remembered it's supposed to fly," wrote a user.

Someone quoted the song lyrics, "I believe I can fly."

A user said, "Finally remembered it's a jet, not a Tourist."

"F-35 logged out of Kerala," a comment read.

The F-35B belongs to the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific and recently conducted joint maritime drills with the Indian Navy.

