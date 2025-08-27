Ugly Scenes In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind As MLA, District Collector Clash

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha nearly raised his hand to slap District Collector Sanjeev Srivastava during a heated argument over fertilizer shortages in the district. The altercation, which played out at the latter's residence, saw tempers flare, abuses hurled, and supporters chanting slogans against the bureaucrat.

Kushwaha reached the bungalow with a group of farmers, angry over restrictions that allowed only two bags of fertilizer to be distributed per farmer. When the Collector did not come out to meet him, the MLA forced his way inside with supporters. "Today I will make the public enter your house," he said.

What began as an argument quickly turned into a full-blown clash.

The Collector warned Kushwaha to "stay within his limits" and declared that he would not allow sand theft in the district. Enraged, the MLA shot back, calling the collector a "thief" himself.

Witnesses say Kushwaha clenched his fist and moved as if to strike, before being restrained by the Collector's gunner. Outside, his supporters shouted, "Bhind Collector is a thief."

The situation spiraled as farmers staged a dharna at the bungalow and demanding the Collector's removal. Soon, a tent, sound system, and coolers were set up, with Kushwaha vowing not to leave till the Collector vacated his post.

Senior police and administrative officers, including SP Dr Asit Yadav, rushed to the spot to contain the standoff. As per sources It was only after intervention from the Chief Minister's Office that the MLA finally relented.

Kushwaha later accused the Collector of corruption and mismanagement, alleging that "every department is being extorted" and that farmers were being deprived of essential supplies.

He declared the Collector should be removed immediately. Farmers supporting him claimed they had long been flagging issues of shortages and poor administration but were ignored, forcing them to escalate the protest.

Narendra Singh Kushwaha first became the BJP MLA from Bhind in 2003.

After being denied a ticket in 2008, he rebelled and contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket, leading to BJP's defeat as Congress's Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi won. He returned to BJP in 2013 and regained the seat, but when the party dropped him again in 2018, he switched once more to the Samajwadi Party and lost, with BSP's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha emerging victorious.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, he rejoined BJP and won Bhind for the third time.