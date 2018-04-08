Can't Keep Quiet, Says BJP Lawmaker As He Cautions Against Dalit Atrocities

Dalits r tortured at large scale after 2ndApril country wide agitation . Peoplefrom badmer,jalore,jaipur,gwalior,meerut , bulandshahr,karoli &other parts calling that not only anti reservatists but police also beating &slapping false cases.

My tweets r misconstrued that its harming BJP rather it strengthens that at least there r people like me in BJP who r concerned with dalit atrocities after 2 April https://t.co/cVHCRojYJu will convince Dalits &they will remain with party. Govt will check ant-dalit officer/ people