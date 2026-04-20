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7 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Rolls Down Hill In J&K's Udhampur

Seven people died and several were injured when a bus rolled down a hill in Udhampur district.

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7 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Rolls Down Hill In J&K's Udhampur
The bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place.
  • Seven people died in a bus accident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • The bus rolled down a hill near Kagort village while negotiating a blind curve
  • The accident occurred around 10 am on a hilly road in the Ram Nagar area
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Jammu:

Seven people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The bus met with the accident on the hilly road while negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am, the officials said.

They said a major rescue operation is underway. Several persons were shifted to hospital from the scene and their condition is stated to be critical.

The bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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