1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Jammu And Kashmir

One person was killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place between a car and a tractor around 2.40 pm at Sataini on Dhar road in Udhampur, they said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, the officials said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

