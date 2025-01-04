4 Soldiers Die As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K

Four soldiers died after an Army truck skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

Officials said the accident occurred near the SK Payen area.

In a similar incident last month, five soldiers died and five others were injured after the truck they were travelling in plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector," the Army's White Knight Corps had written on X.

Many leaders had expressed sorrow over the incident, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families."