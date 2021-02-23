Uddhav Thackeray Seeks Report On Large Gathering Near Temple In Maharashtra's Washim

Uddhav Thackeray stressed that COVID-19-related rules are same for all (File)

Taking a serious note of reports of a large gathering near the Pohradevi Temple in Washim district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate action against those who defied rules during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

An official statement here said Mr Thackeray has sought a report from the Washim district collector and the superintendent of police (SP).

Scores of supporters of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name is being linked by the opposition to the death of a woman, gathered near the temple as he emerged in public after several days and visited the shrine earlier in the day.

Rathod has denied the opposition charges.

Mr Thackeray, also the Shiv Sena president, stressed that COVID-19-related rules are same for all and asked the Washim district collector and the SP to submit a report regarding the convergence of people near the temple, the statement said.

He asked the district authorities to take prompt action against those who defied norms related to COVID-19 prevention and mitigation, it said.

Mr Thackeray had on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state beginning Monday.

Asking people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and safety norms, the CM had said he would observe the situation for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

The chief minister held a meeting at his official residence Varsha here on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He also discussed with civic chiefs of municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ways to contain spread of the disease.

Mr Thackeray said the government machinery fought the battle against COVID-19 with patience over the past one year and maintained that healthcare workers, police personnel and other staffers were trying to contain the spread of the disease, risking their lives.

He said people celebrated popular festivals peacefully and by adhering to norms laid down by the government.

Rules were adhered to at important religious places, too, and similar style of working is to be followed during ''Mission Begin Again'' (unlocking process) as well, Mr Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said a second wave of COVID-19 could be a matter of concern for all and this prompted him to disallow religious, political and social events in the state.

He said the government is prepared to face any situation, but it is also the responsibility of individuals to observe rules.