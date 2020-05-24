Lockdown May Not End On May 31, Need Time For Flights: Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown May Not End On May 31, Need Time For Flights: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference this afternoon.

Mumbai/ New Delhi:

Maharashtra today said it is anticipating more coronavirus cases and needs "time to prepare" for the opening of the aviation sector. The lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, cannot be lifted now.

"I spoke to the Aviation minister (Hardeep Singh Puri) . I understand the need for opening up air travel, but we need more time to prepare," Uddhav Thackeray said during an address to the people of the state.

The resumption of domestic flights -- announced by the Centre earlier this week, had become a matter of contention with the state as Maharashtra indicated its unwillingness to go with the Centre's plan.

