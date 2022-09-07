Uddhav Thackeray Not Allowed To Meet Sanjay Raut In Mumbai Jail: Report

Uddhav Thackeray will have to meet Sanjay Raut like other prisoners do, jail authorities said. (File)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was denied permission to meet his close aide and party MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in connection with the money laundering case.

Mr Thackeray had sought permission from Arthur Road Jail Authority to meet Mr Raut in the jailer's room, but the jail authority refused.

The jail authorities said Mr Thackeray would have to take permission from the court to meet Mr Raut and the meeting cannot take place in the jailer's room at all.

"They will have to meet in the same way as ordinary prisoners meet on that side of the lattice and for that too, the permission of the court is required," the jail authorities said.

The jail official said he had not received any written application.

A Shiv Sena leader close to Uddhav Thackeray had called the jail administration and said the former Chief Minister wants to meet Mr Raut for only 15 minutes, but the jail administration refused.

"If you want to meet, then you will have to meet like other people meet the prisoners and for that, you need to have the court's permission," the Jail Superintendent said.

On Monday, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended the Shiv Sena MP's judicial custody by 14 days till September 19 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Mr Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On 22 August, a special PMLA court extended his custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till September 19.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31. After being detained and questioned for several hours, Mr Raut was arrested on August 1.

