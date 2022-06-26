Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Protests Against Shiv Sena Rebels

The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between party president Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jun 26, 2022 09:36 (IST) Maharashtra Crisis: How Long Will You Hide?: Sena's Sanjay Raut Sends A Message With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's Pic

Sanjay Raut, the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena, which is battling a rebellion led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, today took a swipe at the rebel leaders camping in BJP-ruled Assam.