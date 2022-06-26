'If You Have The Guts...': Aaditya Thackeray's Open Challenge To Rebels

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has dared the Shiv Sena rebels, led by minister Eknath Shinde, to exit the party and face elections, amid a worsening political crisis in the state.

He asked the rebels to "defect and fight", in an open challenge to the MLAs camping in BJP-ruled Assam as the revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray continued for almost a week.

"If you have guts, leave Shiv Sena - defect and fight. If you think what we have done is wrong, Uddhav (Thackeray) ji's leadership is wrong and we all are wrong, then resign and face elections. We are ready," he said.

"You see the people standing here - they will not be able to campaign here in Maharashtra," said Mr Thackeray, addressing supporters in Mumbai yesterday.

He had earlier termed the crisis as a battle between truth and lies. "We will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," he said.

Mr Shinde, a heavyweight from Maharashtra's Thane district, leading the rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray government, reducing it to a minority. He is camping at a Guwahati hotel with nearly 40 MLAs of the party, besides some Independent lawmakers.